Release of Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi postponed; here is why

By now we all know that Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Kaalakaandi’ which marks the directorial debut of Delhi Belly writer, Akshat Verma. In fact, the makers of the film had recently come out with a teaser that had created a strong buzz online. But now we hear that though it was announced that the film would hit screens on September 8, the makers have decided to postpone its release.

Apparently, ‘Kaalakaandi’ will now not hit screens on September 8, with the makers of the film citing that they want to have sufficient time to complete the censor process as the CBFC has suggested cuts. Though the postponement has been confirmed, a new date is yet to be announced.

As for the film, Kaalakaandi is produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam in a special appearance.