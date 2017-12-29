Regular work now more important to Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani is in her 40s, but doesn’t want to “chill” and take a break from acting. She says being regular at work now is more important for her. Asked if she is worried about her future in showbiz, Delnaaz said, “No. For me, my work is important. When a person narrates something to me, and I really like the part then I will just go for it. I don’t think so much.”

“At this day and age… I am no more in my 20s who wants to do this and that. Regularly working now is more important. Doing role after role or show after show, good and respectable roles, it’s important to keep working. I don’t want to take a break or chill.”

She is currently seen as Odhani, a clairvoyant, in the show “Ek Deewaana Tha”.”Till now, people have liked me for being bubbly, chirpy and playing lighter roles that make people laugh but something like this (Odhani) is so strong,” she said.”People get excited to see me when I come. The look of my character is very negative. I was told that it scared off somebody. Such reactions are fun,” she added.

She feels that the strength in this role is her voice. “I make sure that my voice is very well projected. When I am asked to dub after shooting, I go mad. I don’t like to dub because that feel, the voice modulation can come only when I am acting,” she said.