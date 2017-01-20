Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Reese Witherspoon is ready to make ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is ready to make ‘Legally Blonde 3’

— By PTI | Jan 20, 2017 06:23 pm
FOLLOW US:

reee

Los Angeles: Actress Reese Witherspoon believes it is the perfect time for “Legally Blonde 3”.

The 40-year-old star says she just needs a good idea to go ahead with the third installment, reported E! online.

“We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it.


Also Read: I wanted to be US first female President- Reese Witherspoon

“I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now,” Witherspoon said.

The actress was seen last seen playing Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” which released in 2003.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK