Reese Witherspoon gets a ‘wilderness buddy’

Actress Reese Witherspoon is off to an adventure trip with her “wilderness buddy” – son Deacon Phillippe. The 41-year-old actress and her 13-year-old son headed on an outdoor adventure to Canada earlier this week. Witherspoon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from their mother-son excursion, reports etonline.com.

“Wilderness buddy,” Witherspoon captioned the selfie.

“River kayaking adventure! We survived, Canada, Stay wild,” Witherspoon wrote in another Instagram slideshow. Last year, the wilderness buddies took a special hiking trip to British Columbia and documented their exploration on social media.