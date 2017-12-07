Reese Witherspoon accused of plagiarism

Reese Witherspoon is facing a lawsuit over the film “Gone Girl” which she produced. The film, directed by David Fincher, was based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name. It featured actors Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry.

Leslie Weller has sued Witherspoon, along with Fincher and Flynn, claiming that she wrote a screenplay, titled ‘Out of the Blue’ in 2005, which was stolen and later appeared as a novel and then as a movie, reported TMZ.

Weller said that “Gone Girl” was ripped off from her stolen screenplay. Weller said that many scenes, plot points and twists of the film shared similarities with her screenplay. However, the TMZ report does not mention the damages Weller has sought from the defendants.