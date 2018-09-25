Red Chillies entertainment locks Yash Raj Films to distribute Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ in overseas belt

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming flick ‘Zero’ is much awaited movie of this year, and the actor is making every possible way to make his film a mega block buster. With several posters and teasers out, fans have speculated that the trailer will be unveiled on SRK’s birthday, on November 2, 2018.

With approximately 3 months left for the film’s release, a source told online portal Koimoi has confirmed that the producers of Red Chillies Entertainment have locked the overseas distribution deal of the film.

“Zero will be distributed in the traditional overseas markets i.e. USA, UK and UAE by Yash Raj Films, who are the best in business when it comes to networking with the exhibitors across the globe. A lot of Shah Rukh Khan films in the past have been released abroad by YRF, and Zero would be no different taking the tradition forward. The two have entered into a profit-sharing agreement for the overseas income, which is the usual norm of releasing films abroad,” confirmed a source close to the development.

Talking about the domestic distribution rights, the source revealed that the talks are still on with multiple studios, however there is a strong possibility of Shah Rukh Khan distributing the film via his own company, Red Chillies Entertainment. “Team Zero is in talks with Eros International for the sale of domestic distribution rights, however there is a strong possibility of the film getting released by Shah Rukh Khan using his own network in India. The studio, Eros International is in the forefront among the other studios because of their relations with director, Aanand L Rai however the deal is still in discussion stage. We shall get a clarity on the domestic distribution rights within a month or two,” concluded the source.