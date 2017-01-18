Really inspired by what Deepika, Priyanka are doing: Dev Patel

New Delhi: “Lion” star Dev Patel believes that global entertainment map is more diverse now and it is inspiring to see Indian stars like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra make a mark in Hollywood.

The British-Indian actor, who first shot to fame with his debut film “Slumdog Millionaire”, has been praised for his career-defining performance of a man in search of his roots in “Lion”.

“It’s really changing. I am really inspired by what Deepika and Priyanka are doing. To be able to command an industry already and then have the courage to cross the field and take on a new challenge, is amazing. The more Indians are represented on the international stage, the better. For a Gujarati boy who was born in London, this is all good,” Patel told PTI in an interview.

The 26-year-old actor has been offered some movies in Bollywood but feels the industry already has some great actors.

“I have been offered one or two movies (in Bollywood) but I am waiting for the right one. With all due respect, it is a very different kind of art form and there are wonderful actors who can cater to that market a lot better than I can.

“I am just trying to stick to my lane, let me put it that way. We all have such complex stories to tell. Actors like Ranbir (Kapoor), Shah Rukh, Aamir and me, we are all telling our stories on different platforms.”

“Lion”, directed by Garth Davis and also starring Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara among others, will release in India on February 24.