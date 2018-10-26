Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner ‘insecure’ about post-baby body

by IANS
written by IANS
Los Angeles: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has opened up about being “insecure” about her body since delivering her daughter Stormi. In a sneak peek of an episode of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kylie decides to clean out her closet to get rid of stuff she believes will never fit her again. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, stops by with some words of wisdom for the new mother, reports etonline.com. “Nothing in my closet fits me,” Kylie told Kim, who complimented her by saying she looks “really skinny.” “Thank you,” Kylie says.  “I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I’m not going to fit into a 25 jean ever again.”

After a recent photo shoot, Kylie accepted to feeling “a little insecure” about her post-baby body, telling Kim: “I feel like my hips have just spread…” “Yeah. My favourite jeans, they are never going to fit me again,” Kylie says. Kim expresses her understanding about dealing with “curves”, just before Kylie calls out trolls. Kylie said: “I feel like some people don’t get it. Like some people are just body shamers.”

“Trust me, I get it. But the pressure to snap back, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there I was like, ‘Okay, I’m never leaving,'” Kim recalls. “I will tell you this: Just wear two pairs of shapewear and get out of the house… I literally would wear sometimes, I’m not joking you, three pairs of shapewear just to get out of the house.”

