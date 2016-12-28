Real life wrestling coach PR Sondhi is upset with Aamir Khan and Dangal

Ever since the release of Dangal, the film has been receiving appreciation from all quarters and with its business booming worldwide, Aamir Khan definitely has a big reason to bring in the New Year with grandeur this year. However, there is one person who is unhappy with the film and it is real life wrestling coach PR Sondhi.

Also Read : ‘Dangal’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend

PR Sondhi had trained the Phogat girls, Geeta and Babita for Commonwealth Games in the year 2010. However, in Dangal his character was portrayed in the form of PR Kadam but it also included shades of grey. This has left PR Sondhi quite miffed. While he did agree to the fact that films often pepper up stories and add fictional elements, he believes that it shouldn’t have happened at his expense. He further added that this distortion of facts has affected his reputation and he has decided to talk to the wrestling foundation about the same. He also wants to meet Aamir Khan and seek an explanation on the same.

On the other hand, talking about the nature of Mahavir Phogat, PR Sondhi revealed that the veteran wrestler was never such a task master and never interfered in his daughters’ coaching sessions or their professional work. He wondered why the portrayal in the film was so different and maintained that Phogat was always a gentleman. Besides that, the coach also mentioned there were four other coaches under whom the girls took training but they haven’t been portrayed in the film.

In fact, Kripa Shankar Bishnoi who trained Aamir Khan in the film has been student of PR Sondhi and the latter was upset even with Kripa who never mentioned about the presence of the coach’s role in the film.

Besides Aamir Khan, Dangal marks the debut of Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, both playing the role of international wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively.