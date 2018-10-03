Read why ‘Kalank’ actress Sonakshi Sinha had to skip an event in Delhi, leaving organisers in a fix

Sonakshi Sinha did not attend an event in Delhi and there were reports that she stalled the event and left the organisers in a fix. Here’s the truth behind her absence. So, apparently the organisers had not cleared her dues till the last moment and even failed to arrange return tickets for her. This did not go down well with her and hence she was unable to attend the event. Her spokesperson released a statement.

Here’s what the statement said: Sonakshi is a thorough professional and has no reason to walk away from any commitment she makes. Sonakshi was approached by the event organizers in Delhi to be their chief guest. However, despite repeated reminders, the organizers failed to have the dues cleared till the last day. This is payable to Sonakshi for her professional commitment and along with the dues, they didn’t even send the return tickets to the team, putting everyone in tough spot since she had a shoot the next morning. They remained incommunicado with Sonakshi’s team till the last minute despite all of the above and she hence decided to give it one last try by going to the airport. Unfortunately, despite abiding by her professional codes, she had to come back home from the airport because the organizers just weren’t responding and updating them. Being someone who believes is everyone holding up their end of a bargain, she wasn’t pleased about the lack of commitment showcased from their end and hence her team was forced to take a stand against attending the event.

Sonakshi’s fans were enraged because she did not attend the event and started getting aggressive on the spot which led police to intervene and arrest one of the miscreants at the spot. The issue gained footage on social media and which forced Sona to release a statement. On professional front, Sonakshi will be seen in Kalank with Karan Johar.