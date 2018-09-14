Read why Jacqueline Fernandez turned down Sajid Khan’s ‘Housefull 4’

One doesn’t know whom to congratulate more, director Sajid Khan for his audacity in offering an item song to Jacqueline Fernandez in Housefull 4, or Jacqueline for her blunt refusal of the same. For those who came in late, Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have a history. They were apparently in a relationship for over two years when she was offered Khan’s Housefull and Housefull 2. She happily did them. Then they fell out, and …well, all good things come to an end.

Until now, when suddenly Sajid Khan decided to offer Jacqueline an item song in Housefull 4 which he’s directing. She refused point-blank. Says a source well-informed about this mortifying incident, “In the spirit of letting bygones be bygones, Sajid Khan approached his ex (Jacqueline) with an offer that he felt she couldn’t resist. After all, Housefull 4 is a mammoth franchise and its producer is the mighty Sajid Nadiadwala who has played a big hand in Jacqueline’s stardom (her big breakthrough film Kick with Salman Khan was produced by Nadiadwala). But Jacqueline not only refused the offer she even refused to meet Sajid Khan.”

We now hear the item song goes to, who else, Malaika Arora Khan.