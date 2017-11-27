Read why Jack and Rose couldn’t share the door in ‘Titanic’
Washington DC: James Cameron’s magnum opus ‘Titanic’ debuted in theatres 20 years ago, yet fans will never let go of the possibility that there was room enough for both Jack and Rose on that door at the end of ‘Titanic’. But it seems like director James Cameron has an explanation for the fans that doesn’t involve some science, but rather art.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cameron was asked directly, “Why doesn’t Rose make room for Jack on the door?”
To which, he replied, “Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die,” adding, “Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him. I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die.”
Cameron also said whether Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) died in the water or by some other tragic accident, there was no way he was going to make it to the end of the film with Rose (played by Kate Winslet).
“Whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons,” noted Cameron.
This is not the first time Cameron has addressed the issue of Jack’s death.
Back in January, Cameron stood by his script and said the Mythbusters crew were “full of s***” for their scientific determination that the door was large enough to hold two people.
