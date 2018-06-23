Read why Anil Kapoor thought IIFA was rigged

Bangkok: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has revealed that there was a time when he thought the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was “totally rigged.” While speaking to the media ahead of IIFA Rocks, he said, “The first IIFA was in London. I was nominated for two films and of course, I said no, I cannot come. I thought these awards are totally rigged and I’m not going to come. (I thought) If I don’t go obviously they are not going to give me the award.” “So the opposite happened, I wasn’t there I missed it and I (still) won two awards,” added the 61-year-old star.

Appreciating the IIFA’s honesty and integrity, he said that in the 19-year-long association with this event, he only saw the Indian film industry being promoted far and beyond. “IIFA stands for honesty, integrity, celebration, and (I know) what IIFA has done to the Indian film industry. There are a lot of filmmakers, lot of directors; lot of actors who have contributed to spreading the Indian film industry, the Bollywood film industry, the south Indian film industry all over the world, it is priceless. It’s still doing it,” he said.

This is the second time the IIFA is being hosted in Bangkok after 10 years. Talking about the same, he said, “I am honoured; I wish IIFA another 19 years of success.” The 19th edition of IIFA 2018, which is being held in Bangkok from June 22-24, will not only showcase the Bollywood’s glitz and glamour but also support to environmental causes and cinema memorabilia too.

The star-studded NEXA IIFA awards will take place at the gem of Bangkok’s entertainment scene, Siam Niramit Theatre, that is known to host the country’s most-popular theatre production.