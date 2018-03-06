Read what Amitabh Bachchan did when a young fan snuck into his house

Recently, a young fan bravely managed to make way from the crowd outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house and snuck inside his house. Isn’t that strange? Well, Amitabh Bachchan’s fan following is unbeatable. And just to show a love for him, a young girl fan managed to make her way from the crowd outside Amitabh’s bungalow and entered his house.

After seeing a girl inside bungalow’s passage, Amitabh got amazed and applauded girl’s bravery. Interestingly, he clicked some pictures with a young girl and posted it on Twitter. Big B wrote, “This little one braved the Sunday crowds and came through the gates .. just for a wave .. ! so cute .. !”

Well, this incident happened on last weekend. After all, Big B usually come to his bungalow’s gate to wave hand for his fans every weekend. On the work front, Amitabh on Monday arrived in Jodhpur to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, in which he will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on November 8.