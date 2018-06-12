Read how Ranbir Kapoor stepped into Sanjay Dutt’s shoes for Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to play Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic Sanju has stepped into the latter’s shoe quite literally. Ranbir left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character as the actor went to Sanjay Dutt’s house to observe his clothes and shoes.

Rajkumar Hirani who has been treating the audience with multiple look posters from the film featured Ranbir Kapoor replicating Sanjay Dutt with utmost poise. The makers gave special attention and dedication to get his look, styling, and body language correct. Hence, Ranbir visited Sanjay’s house to observe his things closely, especially the boots with heels that add the typical swag to his walk.

Sanjay Dutt, who is one of Bollywood’s style icon, has his shoes/boots handcrafted and customised. The designer used a few of Ranbir’s personal shoes and added a slight heel to match his style in each era. They even got a pair of Harley Davidson boots with buckles to match that of Sanjay.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Sanju’ has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor’s amazing transformation as Sanjay Dutt. Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.