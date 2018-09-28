Read how brothers Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan found hero and husband Aayush Sharma for little sister Arpita

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has revealed how he got a hero for his film and husband for his sister Arpita. Salman shot for the singing reality show “Indian Idol 10”. He was accompanied by “Loveyatri” actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman narrated an incident during the shooting of the show’s episode, read a statement. “Arbaaz (Khan) and I had decided that we will do a complete check on any guy who tries to woo Alvira, our elder sister. Because of this, no one had the guts to even dare to come near Alvira,” he said.

“When our darling sister turned 23, both of us decided to look for a guy for her. So, when Arpita stepped in to adulthood, we decided to be a little lenient with her in regards to her life choices.”

“Aayush used to workout at Arbaaz’s gym and one day, Arbaaz told me that he had found someone for a lead role for our next film. And after three months when Arpita got Aayush home to meet us, Arbaaz whispered in my ears ‘Abhi toh ye free me movie karega!’ (he will do the movie for free now)”