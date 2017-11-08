Ray Fisher wants standalone Cyborg movie
Ray Fisher said he wants the upcoming “Cyborg” standalone movie to be an “intimate” story and not have any appearances by other DC superheroes. The 30-year-old actor will make his DC Extended Universe debut with “Justice League”, reported Contactmusic. “Things are in development. If I had my druthers, I think a Cyborg standalone would be a slightly more intimate story. One of the things that I always think is interesting with these sort of universes, is whenever there’s a world threatening crisis, it always makes you wonder, ‘Where are the other members of the group? Why didn’t they show up?’ I think finding an organic way to explain why these characters have to have their solo mission,” Fisher said.
Tagged with: DC movies Hollywood news Justice League Ray Fisher Ray Fisher movies