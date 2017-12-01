Ravish Desai, the karate kid!

Ravish Desai, who is currently seen as Manav in “Kuwara Hai Par Humara Hai”, says he is a karate professional and feels happy to be showcasing his skills in the martial art in the TV show. “I am karate professional and I am glad I got to use my skills in this show. It is one of my favourite sports and I have trained in it for almost 12 years with a Brown Belt ownership,” Ravish said.

“It is a moment of pride and happiness to do two of your most loved things (karate and acting) together on one platform. I hope that the viewers will enjoy the karate sequence,” he added.