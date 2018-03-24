Ravi Kishan to produce Indo-Thai film with Guy Ratchanont Suprakob

Mumbai: Ravi Kishan, who has worked in almost more than 500 films and in many languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Kannada and others. He is soon going to make a Indo-Thai film with Thai actor Guy Ratchanont Suprakob. This film will be made in Hindi language and it will be dubbed in Thai. The film will be produced and acted by Ravi Kishan and Guy. The film will be shot in Thailand and many talented actors will be part of it.

During the press conference Ravi Kishan said that, “This Project will be produced under Indo-Thai with Guy. We are planning to make film which will be a package of action, emotion, and desi masala. Guy will show his ‘mothai’ fight, which is very famous in Thailand and boxing will be presented in a very different style.”

He added, “There was culture of dubbing Hindi films in Thai and then it was shown on the silver screen, and that culture will back through this film.”

Guy Ratchanont Suprakob said, “I feel so blessed to be a part of the film. I do not watch every film of Bollywood, but I am aware how the Bollywood actor have put themselves inside the movie and us as an actor to be able to give something like that. And I love watching movies in India.”

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will be featured with Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary in Bairi Kangana 2, while talking about working experience with Sapna, Ravi said, “I’m going to act with Sapna Chaudhari in the upcoming film ‘Bairi Kangana 2’. I enjoyed a lot working with her. This film will help her to boost her career as well”.