Ravi Kishan on helping Pooja Dadwal, “No one was there to help me in my struggle, but today I can help others”

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Veergati co-actress Pooja Dadwal sent a heart-felt message to Ravi Kishan after receiving the fund and fruits from him. She said ‘Thank You’ to Ravi Kishan. While talking with Free Press Journal Ravi said about Pooja Dadwal that, “Pooja says ‘Thank You Ravi’. And the way she kissed the fruit it makes me happy and till she is there in the hospital I will take care of her. She will be fine soon.”

Ravi Kishan himself was in middle of a struggling phase early on in his life, while he was struggling in the industry, to make a mark. He spoke about the time when his daughter had fallen ill and he didn’t have any money, and how he had to take a loan for his daughter, because there was nobody to help him.

Ravi Kishan siad, “When I was in struggling period in the film industry, and my daughter was in the hospital in those days I was penniless. No one was there to help me out, that time I took a loan on interest. But today I can help others. When I came to know about Pooja, as I have worked with her before. I rushed to help her. And soon will be visiting her in the hospital.”

Ravi Kishan and Pooja Dadwal worked together in ‘Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya’ in 1997. she is hospitalised in Mumbai TB hospital at Sewri since more than 15 days. The video of the actress and Ravi Kishan’s colleagues offering money and fruits is being circulated on the internet.