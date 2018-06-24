Ravi Dubey: TV, film actors co-existing peacefully, no one is lesser than other

Films not the next big shift for TV actors, feels Ravi Dubey Films not the next big shift for TV actors, feels Ravi Dubey



Ravi Dubey believes television and films can coexist peacefully and contrary to popular perception, small screen actors are not always looking at Bollywood as the next big thing. The actor, who was recently seen in a film titled ‘3 Dev’, says rather than looking for a break into movies, he prefers to improve his performance on the television.

“The canvas that television offers is great and films are may be best or equal to that. They are co-existing peacefully and no one is lesser than the other. It is a popular belief that you work tirelessly on television for years so that one day you can do films. This is incorrect,” he said. “I think one should just keep evolving as a creative person and if films happen in your journey, so be it, and if they don’t, then evolve as someone who is respectable,” he adds.

Dubey says he is not doing television so that one day he gets into films but if “filmmakers think I am a good choice, they will approach me and if I like it, I will do it”. “Till then, I am happy doing television. I am living my big shift right now,” he says. Dubey has also started doing reality shows and has been a part of programmes like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Entertainment Ki Raat and Rising Star. The actor says reality shows are enjoyable as short-term commitments.

“I am more excited about short-term commitments, they keep me going, you know the start and the end point of a project. Your investment is time-bound. So, I am enjoying this kind of commitment. I have no reservation when it comes to fiction. (But) I don’t want to commit to an infinite project,” he says. Dubey started his journey on the small screen with daily soaps like Stree…Teri Kahaani and followed it up with lead roles in Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. Post his stint as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has been mostly doing reality shows.

“It is difficult to reinvent yourself when you are playing one character for a long time, but if it is in the space of three-four months then it is fabulous, also there is freshness and novelty to it and after that you don’t realise it,” he says.“I have done fiction shows for 11 years and I have associated with both long and short-term commitments. The edge-of-the-seat experience is something I like and that short-term commitment gives me that,” he added. Dubey credits daily soaps for bringing him the name and fame but as a creative person, he wants to stick to a short-term commitment, be it fiction or non-fiction. Dubey is currently hosting the quiz show Sabse Smart Kaun.