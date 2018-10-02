Raveena Tandon supports Tanushree Dutta by revealing an ugly side of Bollywood on her blog; read here

Tanushree Dutta was all over the news when she claimed that she was harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. And after that the actress gained humongous support from Bollywood, celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna called her brave for raising her voice against the horror she faced.

Now actress Raveena Tandon took to her Twitter page and questioned what defines harassment in the film industry when star wives and girlfriends keep mum when the actors destroy an actress’ career after they are done with them.

Yesterday, Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter, “What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over,have them replaced with other potential targets?”. She also shared a long post on her blog where she talked about such harassment in detail.

Her blog reads, “So who decides what is the truth? In the 1990s this was so prevalent, a married actor would have a discreet affair with the young heroine he was working with and expected the girl to show no emotion or sign of involvement. And God forbid if in a weak moment she does show, all hell would break loose!

She would lose her films with the co-star, not be spoken to by the hero and his camp – get removed from whatever movies she would have with him and “his people-“. And then would follow a spate of threatening interviews with her under pressure to keep quiet and watch her life and reputation being torn to bits, while the hero would tarnish her name and reputation and in some interviews proving his machismo image even threaten to ” break the girls face ” if she spoke about him”.

She also wrote, “The industry was and maybe is still a hero oriented where terms and conditions are dictated by super star male actors. But the slight shift is there for all to see. Much before my generation, in the 70’s some heroines were driven to paranoia and ultimately declare schizophrenics and written off. A gorgeous model actress was found dead after being labelled that and another beauty queen/model/actress was beaten up black and blue by a hero husband and his wife! She lost an eye and her career. In 90’s (my generation) the girls fought back but silently. If they spoke, either they were labelled pathological liars or as the macho heroes would show their bravado by threatening in the next glossy headline as how they would smash the girls face or bash her the next time they saw her or she spoke about them – whereas the girls would quietly pick up the pieces of their hearts and careers and try to let their work speak.”