Raveena Tandon slams trollers for linking her harassment tweet with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Raveena Tandon raised her voice against the injustice going on in Bollywood with the actresses. And she also spoke in favour of Tanushree Dutta, and wrote a lengthy blog. She even took to her Twitter account and posted “What defines harassment in a workplace? The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over, have them replaced with other potential targets?”.

Soon after her tweet social media users started linking her tweet with Akshay Kuman and Twinkle Khanna. Well, most people know that Akshay and Raveena were in an alleged relationship but Akshay later married Twinkle.

Here are the reaction on her tweet.

Madam Akshay Kumar ne aapse shaadi nahi kiya toh aise karenge kya ? — Thanos (@jaithanos) October 1, 2018

Is she referring to twinkle khanna — Anant shoelin (@iminfinit) September 29, 2018

Raveena, who was rather disappointed on receiving such reactions to the tweet which questioned industry harassment in general, decided to hit back at the trolls while calling them ‘not so clever people’ for making a connection without any knowledge of past.

Her tweet read, “Some not so clever people making a connect without any knowledge of past. My observations are not my life alone. It’s all what I’ve seen happen to women around in my industry. Colleagues and friends. Not targeting any one person. In fact remained friends did movies.”