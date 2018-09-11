Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty engagement called off; decision was taken month ago, says Rashmika’s mother Suman

It took no time for the news of Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit shetty’s engagement being called off to go viral and today, Rashmika Mandanna’s mother Suman has broken her silence about her daughter’s engagement with actor Rakshit Shetty being called off. She said that the families are moving on from the break up.

Speaking to BTV News, Suman Mandanna said, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first…. nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy…”

The families took the decision a month a ago as the relationship was not working because of multiple reasons, Suman said to IBTimes. “It is a difficult decision for both the actors, but they should take the tough call keeping their careers in mind. At this stage, both the families have advised them to focus on their work,” according to IBTimes source.

After her dream debut, Rashmika gave four hits in a row Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anjani Puthra, Ganesh’s Chamak and Telugu films Chalo and Geetha Govindam. She is getting numbers of offers from Telugu and Kannada film industries. As they got busy with the films, it impacted their personal life. And even Rashmika’s bold scene in Geetha Govindam hampered their relationship, according to reports.