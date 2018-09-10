Rashmika Mandanna allegedly calls off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty

There were rumours last month that Rashmika Mandanna is breaking up with Rakshit Shetty. However, the actress denied the speculations then and said everything is fine between them. And now buzz is that the engagement has been called off. According to IBTimes, the couple has mutually decided to end their relationship owing to “compatibility” issues.

IBTimes further reported that there were numerous issues to which they could not find a solution “It is a difficult decision for both the actors, but they should take the tough call keeping their careers in mind. At this stage, both the families have advised them to focus on their work.”

Nonetheless, Rashmika Mandanna has shown no sign of break-up as the photos of her with Rakshit still remain in her account. So, their fans are still hoping a positive update from her. The duo got engaged July 3, 2017. Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty fell in love with each other on the sets of Kirrik Party.