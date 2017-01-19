Rashami Desai heads to Gujarati cinema

Actress Rashami Desai, who’s recently seen in a new TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak, is all set to make a foray into Gujarati film industry.

Speaking to FPJ about her film, she says, “It is my first Gujarati film and I am really proud of it as it’s my mother tongue too. I am from Mumbai and I didn’t know much about Gujarati people and the culture so I got to know a lot of things while doing this film.”

The actress says that while working in ‘Superstar’, she realised how week her Gujarati was. “While conversing, I do make a lot of grammatical errors.

So it was indeed challenging for me. ‘Superstar’ portrays the life of an actor, but his personal life is not different from common man. He maybe an icon for the nation, but he also takes care of his family. I am playing a common girl with big dreams for whom her family is everything. Her world revolves around her family. It’s an intense story.”

The script of the movie is inspired from a play. Rashami adds, “I was quite choosy and I am happy with my television work.” She feels Gujarati film industry has a long way to go and it will create wonders in coming years.