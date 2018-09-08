Rapper Mac Miller passes away at the age of 26

Washington DC: Few months after the death of rapper XXXTentatcion in July, another young prodigy Mac Miller died at the age of 26. The ‘Self-care’ rapper passed away on September 07. According to TMZ, Miller died of a possible drug overdose in California on Friday.

Miller who was known for drug addiction was recently involved in a car accident. On August 21, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office had filed charges against him for driving under the influence of alcohol, reported The Hollywood Reporter. After the accident, he was booked for a hit-and-run case and was arrested on May 17. Had he been convicted, he could have faced a jail term for six months.

Miller collaborated with big names in the music industry included ‘Maroon 5’, singer Pharrell Williams, and even did a tour with rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz. His debut album ‘Blue Slide Park’ in 2011 topped the music charts.