Rapper Kanye West's iPhone password leaked, gets trolled for having weak password

Rapper Kanye West's iPhone password leaked, gets trolled for having weak password

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 12, 2018 05:53 pm
American rapper Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House for lunch on Thursday, and held a press conference in which the duo touched upon the 13th and Second amendments, North Korea, bringing manufacturing to the US, and ending stop-and-frisk in Chicago, among other issues.

The musician delivered a monologue that touched all the major social issues in America, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and so much more. Furthermore, West discussed about not getting support from his Hollywood cohorts to back the Trump administration. “They tried to scare me to not wear this hat,” West said, referring to the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat he wore during Thursday’s meeting and on a recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

While showing president about his ideas on “the iPlane 1,” an aircraft which can run on hydrogen, Kanye ended up revealing his mobile’s secret password to the entire world. And to everyone’s surprise it was an incredibly weak combination of 000000. This event was captured on camera and Kanye and his weak password started trending.


