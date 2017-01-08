Rapper Badshah is open to acting in Bollywood

Rapper Badshah, who is currently judging music reality show named Dil Hai Hindustani on Star Plus, is happy to be a part of the show. He says, “I have met the contestants and seen all of them performing. They are superb. It’s been a fun experience working on this show.”

He is especially impressed by the international contestants. “There are some contestants who are abroad but they can still in our language. I think it’s really amazing and touching for us,” he adds.

Talking about his latest hit the Humma song, he says, “There was pressure on me when I made this song. Of course, it’s a classic and very popular. But the new version is my rendition. Obviously people are going to compare the old with the new but I’m a professional. I do my work. But so far people have loved it so I’m happy.”

The rapper is also open to acting. “I am open to acting but the money hasn’t been good. When people they aren’t good scripts, they are just lying. It’s usually the money (laughs).”