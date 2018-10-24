Ranveerians Watch Out! Ex flames Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate for this project

In the first episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Karan Johar gave a major hint that Deepika Padukone might cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film. Well, this hint has indeed excited Ranbir-Deepika fans as their crackling chemistry in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha is a proof for everyone.

As per reports of Bollywood Life, Ranbir and Deepika’s upcoming venture can be Luv Ranjan’s directorial venture starring Ajay Devgn. This light-hearted romantic entertainer is expected to go on floors in 2019 and set to release by December 2020. So far, the makers have not finalised a leading lady for Ajay’s character. And if everything goes smoothly then it would be a treat to Ranbir-Deepika fans to see them on the big screen again.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave delightful news by announcing their wedding dates i.e. on November 14 and 15. The duo is all set to get married in Lake Como, Italy. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently rumoured to be dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.