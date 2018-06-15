Ranveer Singh’s transformation for ‘Simmba’ will make you hit the gym right now, see pic
Ranveer Singh is all set to play cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming ‘Simmba’ and is sweating it out in the gym to get his look of a cop right. Ranveer’s trainer shared the latest picture of the actor in which we can see him putting some muscle on. He captioned the picture, Safe to say Inspector #Simmba is putting on some decent muscle mass.”
Not to forget, after playing the role of ‘ruthless’ Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’, Ranveer had undergone some transformation for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ which shocked everyone. And now, with his recent pictures making round on internet will instantly make you hit the gym right away.
6 WEEK #transformation with my boy @ranveersingh … Haven’t posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning … never the less we got it done 💪🏼😎#goodtimes . . . . . #transformationtuesday #ranveersingh #ramleela #bollywood #ripped #shredded #training #trainhard #trainsmart #nutrition #eatcleantrainmean #cleaneating #gym #gymmotivation #menshealth #mensfitness #healthandfitness #abs #sixpack #instafit #muscle #bodygoals #bodybuilding #picoftheday #weightloss #fatloss #diet
Talking about his films, Ranveer will next be seen in three films. First, he’ll be playing the role of a street sensation in ‘Gully Boy’ and apart from ‘Simmba’ and ‘Gully Boy’, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ which is based on India’s win at the cricket world cup in 1983. He will be playing the role of former skipper Kapil Dev.