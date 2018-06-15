Ranveer Singh’s transformation for ‘Simmba’ will make you hit the gym right now, see pic

Ranveer Singh is all set to play cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming ‘Simmba’ and is sweating it out in the gym to get his look of a cop right. Ranveer’s trainer shared the latest picture of the actor in which we can see him putting some muscle on. He captioned the picture, Safe to say Inspector #Simmba is putting on some decent muscle mass.”

Not to forget, after playing the role of ‘ruthless’ Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’, Ranveer had undergone some transformation for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ which shocked everyone. And now, with his recent pictures making round on internet will instantly make you hit the gym right away.

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

Talking about his films, Ranveer will next be seen in three films. First, he’ll be playing the role of a street sensation in ‘Gully Boy’ and apart from ‘Simmba’ and ‘Gully Boy’, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ which is based on India’s win at the cricket world cup in 1983. He will be playing the role of former skipper Kapil Dev.