Ranveer Singh’s latest photo shoot will make you fall in love with him

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is an energetic person in Bollywood, a versatile actor who can play the role of hero or villain effortlessly. Recently, he had done a photo shoot for Filmfare, before his haircut.

In an interview with Filmfare magazine, he shared a little secret to his success. The actor shared a heart-warming memory of his sister’s little surprise on his birthday. He said, “While I was struggling, my sister, instead of candles, placed photo-shopped images of me on my birthday cake. Like, she had superimposed my face on Shah Rukh Khan’s on the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ poster. She had placed my face on SRK’s with the Black Lady and so on…”

Ranveer was seen in a beard and long hair tied in the shoot. Ranveer put up the cover shoot of the magazine on his Instagram along with the caption, “Head down & Hustle @filmfare @carreraindia”

Just one day before, he surprised his fans with more pictures, where he is seen crouching on the beach in layer of denim and olive green jacket, covering his face with his hands like a veteran actor Manoj Kumar, as he mentioned in his caption. He wrote, “Workin’ the Manoj Kumar”

Another picture he posted saw him near a beach at A Sun resort in Mauritius.

Recently, Ranveer took on a new look as he cut off his hair and beard, and still looks super cool. Take a look here:

On the work front, Ranveer recently wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’. He will play the role of Allaudin Khilji who got interested in Rani Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. He wrote while wrapping the film, “And it’s a wrap! Goodbye Alauddin. 1 year and a few weeks later, I bid thee farewell. May your restless soul find its peace… #Khilji”

The film is set to release on December 1, 2017.