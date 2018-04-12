Ranveer Singh unhappy with Deeepika Padukone walking on the ramp with Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor can be happy again but one actor it’s heard is not happy about the duo getting back together on stage. Ranbir and Deepika were scheduled to walk the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra, on April 9 as showstoppers at the annual Mijwan Fashion, organized by Shabana Azmi.

But the show was cancelled at the last moment as Ranbir Kapoor has been reportedly diagnosed with typhoid and Deepika was resting out her back as she had been suffering from unbearable back pain. Now we have come to hear that Deepika’s good friend Ranveer Singh wasn’t too happy with her sharing ramp space with her ex and expressed his displeasure. But everything seems to be back on track as the Mijwan organizers are looking at April 19 to host the show again with Ranbir and Deepika as showstoppers.

Says a source from the film industry, “Ranbir came back from London and succumbed to some sort of bacterial infection where he got 103 degree fever. It’s definitely not typhoid but an infection he’s recovering from. He may have picked it up in Bulgaria where he was shooting for Brahmastara. Yesterday, he took a heavy medication and came for an ad shoot as it was a brand commitment. Ranbir is a professional and would have walked the ramp with Deepika but that day he was too ill to even stand – let alone walk. Shabana’s shows have always gone smoothly and without any hitches and this hiccup has been upsetting. Mijwan is very dear to her. There’s been a strange silence about the announcement of the next date for the show.”

Deepika has been working non-stop and this hasn’t helped her neck problem so when Ranbir couldn’t appear for the Mijwan show, her back pain had aggravated by and walking on heels and wearing heavy outfits for so long was out of the question. The source adds, “Interestingly, one has heard that Ranveer didn’t know that Deepika and Ranbir were showstoppers. Apparently he came to know about it through the huge hype that news had created in the media and buzz is that he was very upset.

He is said to have made his displeasure very clear to the actress in no uncertain terms. Deepika had already given her commitment to Shabana and Manish but obviously Ranveer’s words do matter a lot to her and made an impact. Ranbir is fit to walk the ramp today Deepika is sorting out her dates. Now, Shabana and Manish are looking tentatively at April 19 to have the Mijwan show again with Ranbir and Deepika as showstoppers. They are not getting any hotels on that day but they are trying as both the stars are free on that day.”