Ranveer Singh turns 33: Rohit Shetty wishes ‘Simmba’ with quirky new picture
Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in ‘Padmaavat’, is currently busy shooting his next film, ‘Simmba’ at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The blockbuster director Rohit Shetty, who is known for his big masala entertainers, is going all guns blazing to give ‘Simmba’ an unprecedented scale. Today, Ranveer is celebrating his 33rd birthday on the sets of the film.
As it is his working birthday and he is trying to complete the film as soon as possible, Ranveer Singh got a good a start to his day with a new ‘Simmba’ picture. Rohit Shetty kickstarted the birthday celebrations by sharing a new picture of Ranveer as quirky cop Sangram Bhalerao. He looked completely beefed up showing with muscles in a white Sando. Ranveer is sporting the patent moustache, sunglasses and side-parted hair.
Along with the new ‘Simmba’ picture, Rohit Shetty wrote the birthday message that read, “Straight. Simple. Honest. Hard Working and Pure at Heart. Be the way you are. God bless you with loads and loads of Success, Good Health and Happiness. Lots of Love to you my little Brother. Happy Birthday @ranveersingh.”
Ranveer responded by saying, “Sirrrrrr.. spending my birthday on your set! What more could I ask for? #blessed.”
Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, ‘Simmba’ stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. The film is slated to release worldwide on December 28, 2018.