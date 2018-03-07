Ranveer Singh to start training for high-octane action sequences in Simmba

Ranveer Singh, who recently surprised everyone with his rugged performance as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, will be seen doing high-octane action sequences in his upcoming Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture, Simmba. Interestingly, Ranveer is extremely excited to play a badass cop in Simmba, as he will soon start training for the action sequences in the film.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Ranveer and Rohit met recently at the filmmaker’s office for a four-hour narration after which the duo bounced ideas off each other. Ranveer is scheduled to starting filming Simmba right after he wraps up Gully Boy in April. It will be a mad, fun, and entertaining ride and he’s excited to finally work with Rohit.”

Earlier, Ranveer had told Mumbai Mirror about the film that “It’s a full on masala entertainer, which is something I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It’s got all the ingredients — action, comedy, drama, romance, Songs. All the good stuff that goes into a Rohit Shetty film”.

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. After Gully Boy, he will start shooting for Simmba with Rohit Shetty. Moreover, Ranveer also has Kapil Dev’s biopic 83 in his kitty.