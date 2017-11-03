Ranveer Singh to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Bollywood actors who lost their virginity at a young age

Sex is taboo in our country. People raise eyebrows if they get to know about you are having sex before marriage. Even in Bollywood, most stars don’t speak much about their private life. However, today’s generation is bold enough and does not hesitate to speak their personal life in public. The actors talk about their sex life as much as they speak about their movies and career. So, here are some actors who openly accepted that they lost their virginity at a young age.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has confessed that his first experience was with his girlfriend when he was only 15! Ranbir Kapoor is already being termed as a big playboy of Bollywood. His ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone made fun of him on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan saying she would gift him a pack of condoms.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh should be called a Bindass boy. He talks bindass and gives answer to every question during media interactions. Ranveer has revealed how he lost virginity at the age of 12 to an older girl and that he used Durex condom for his first time. Recently, Karan Johar at Koffee With Karan show asked Shah Rukh Khan to comment on Ranveer’s padded underwear in Befikre. SRK admitted that he would be impressed with the actor if he had not worn it. After when Karan asked Ranveer to comment on the same, he said, “I’m just like saving them the post production cost, otherwise they will have to do VFX on my red chilli.” He also did a nude photoshoot during his modelling days.

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is popular as Baby Doll in Bollywood. She confessed that her first kiss was at the age of 11 and that she lost her virginity at 16. She also said in an interview that she faced lots of problem during her Bollywood debut.

Shilpa Shetty

In Big Brother in UK, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she had her first relationship at the age of 22. He co-contestant questioned if that’s when she lost her virginity and the actress just smiled. Shilpa and Akshay’s affairs in the 90s was the talk of the town. They did many films together. According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s friend had once revealed the couple’s bedroom secrets stating, “Akshay told us that Shilpa was a very innocent girl when they met. She may not have even kissed a man before they started dating and she insisted on taking things very slowly. Shilpa wanted to hold hands and loved romantic gestures. After a few years though, their relationship moved on to a new level and she felt that she could trust Akshay.”

Karan Johar

Nepotism controversy fame, Karan Johar has confessed that he had lost virginity at the age of 26 in a recent interview. Karan said, after his directional debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released, he went to New York and had sex for the first time. He was 26 years old.