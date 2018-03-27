Ranveer Singh shoots for ‘Gully Boy’ at Churchgate station in Mumbai, without many being aware about him
Ranveer Singh who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’, recently shot an important scene at Mumbai’s Churchgate railway station with not many presents at the station aware of it.
According to a report in leading daily, the scene required Singh’s character to board a local train. There were around 50 to 60 junior artists who were present around Ranveer who played his co-passengers in the train. The actor was also surrounded by a number of security personnel. The shoot went on for about a couple of hours and was wrapped up by around 5.45pm.
Meanwhile, in ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer will team up with Alia Bhatt. ‘Gully Boy’ is a musical drama based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy from the streets of Mumbai and is slated to release next year on Valentine’s Day. To note, Ranveer who needed to look bulked up for the role of a warrior king Allaudin Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’, has quickly transformed to a much leaner look for his boy-next-door role for ‘Gully Boy’.