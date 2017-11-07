Ranveer Singh opens up about vandalism on ‘Padmavati’ sets

New Delhi: Since the time of its inception, ‘Padmavati’ has been the centre of controversies. The movie has been in trouble waters ever since it was announced with two vandalism incidences already reported.

In a recent interview with Filmfare magazine, when Ranveer was asked about the same, he shared that he does have strong opinion about the incidents, but has been requested to not voice it.

He said, “I do have strong opinions on this subject, which I wish to express. But I’ve been requested by the team to not voice it to avoid further hurdles. I channelled the angst into my performance. These are issues none of us anticipated. It’s unfortunate.”

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star also added that it was really difficult to hear about such things happening on the sets and then go back to work next morning. “Apart from all these external issues, I knew this whole process would be ball-busting. I was ready for the testing times. Sometimes, it’s difficult to pick yourself up and go back to work next morning because it’s so draining. It takes a toll on your physical and mental health. But it’s all for a greater purpose. These films are for posterity,” noted Ranveer.

This is Ranveer’s third movie with Bhansali after ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’. ‘Padmavati’ stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The flick is slated to release on December 1.