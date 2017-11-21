Ranveer Singh on Padmavati Controversy: It’s a sensitive issue, won’t say further
Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmavati‘, has finally broken silence over the controversy surrounding the film. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor has come out in support of the movie and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
“Like I have said before, I am 200% with the film and with my director. Given that it’s a very sensitive time right now, I have been specifically asked not to say anything,” Ranveer said on Tuesday.
#WATCH: Actor Ranveer Singh says ‘I am 200% with the film and with my director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ on being asked about #Padmavati film. pic.twitter.com/ARjONDucly
— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017
The ‘Befikre’ star also said that all further communication with regards to the film will be given by the producers. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor-starrer flick has been mired in a slew of controversies for allegedly tampering with historical facts.
The ‘Haider’ star, on Monday, expressed confidence that Bhansali’s magnum-opus ‘will come out and that too in full force’.
Talking about the controversy, Shahid said, “This is not the time to be angry; this is not the time to lose your cool because there are enough people doing that right now. So I would choose to say that I believe in the process and I am very optimistic. I am sure ‘Padmavati’ will come out. Once people see the film, they will be proud of it like we are. All of this will be forgotten then.”