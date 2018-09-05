Ranveer Singh loses his cool scolds a man for rash driving; watch video

Ranveer Singh is as we know is filled with energy, the actor is the known for his good attitude. Whether he is out meeting his fans or is at work, the first thing everyone notices about the actor is his smile. However, because of some recent incident Ranveer was forced to lose his temper.

A video of the same incident has gone viral on the internet, after a Twitter user shared a clip of Ranveer losing his tamper on the streets. The user alleging that the actor misbehaved with him, the user shared his Twitter post with a caption which stated, “Badtameez insaaan, Baat karne ki tameez nahi tum jaise insaan ko ye bhi nahi pata ki kisi ki maa bahan ke saamne itni gaali kon deta hai pagal insaan agar yahi attitude raha to jaldi hi sadak par aa jayega pahle loge se baat karne ki tameez seekh phir hero bannaa flop actor-� “

— Aquariussandesh (@aquariussandesh) September 3, 2018

The man claimed that he abused him in front of his family. While the entire exchange isn’t audible, in the video, one can hear Ranveer scolding the man for rash driving. According to reports, the man was driving very close to Ranveer Singh’s car. When a worried Ranveer looked outside the window, he found that the man was on his mobile phone. Earlier, cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen talking some sense into a man for littering on road, however that didn’t turn out well.