Ranveer Singh is willing to become Karan Johar’s ras malai on the sets of ‘Takht’; watch video

After the decision of abolishing Section 377, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his happiness on Twitter and applauded the Supreme Court’s decision. But Ranveer Singh is now all set to give Karan a real happiness by being a Ras Malai for him on the sets of Takht.

On Twinkle Khanna’s book launch, Ranveer Singh applauded SC’s decision and smartly pulled Karan’s legs. As reported by SpotboyE, Ranveer said, “A thundering round of applause for the verdict.” Further, Ranveer said to Karan, “You can have as much desert as you want Mister.”

Well, on this statement, KJo replied, “Why has it become about me?” Then, naughty Ranveer said, “We are doing Takht together, and I’ll be your Ras Malai.” Wasn’t that hilarious?

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Simmba and Gully Boy opposite Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt respectively. He is also a part of Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht which also stars Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.