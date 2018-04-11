Bollywood movie Padmaavat was one of the biggest releases of 2018 and it was released in theatres after huge struggle as it faced a lot of backlash from Karni Sena and was stuck for many days to get a release date. But it was worth waiting as the movie was one of a kind. And now Ranveer Singh shared a post and link of a video which shows the struggle and pain behind the making, he wrote: “As #Padmaavat completes 75 days, here’s a tiny glimpse of what went into the making of a Monster #Khilji”.

Talking about the video Ranveer Singh can be seen getting ready for his character Allaudin Khilji, the cut on his face the blood and all can be seen in the video. The actor had taken good amount of time to get into the skin of the character and it was worth it, his performance in the movie was acclaimed by all the people.

Padmaavat also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. While Deepika played the titular character of Rani Padmavati, Shahid played her husband and Rajput king, Maharawal Ratan Singh. The movie has earned over Rs 302 crore at the domestic box office till now.