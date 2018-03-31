Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match, the actor’s spokesperson today said. The 32-year-old star, however, will continue shooting for his next “Gully Boy”, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

“Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ as per schedule,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the statement, “the actor is in consultation with the doctors and who will advice him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act.”

Apart from “Gully Boy”, Ranveer is also working in Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba”, in which he is playing a cop, and Kabir Khan’s “83”, featuring him as Indian skipper Kapil Dev.