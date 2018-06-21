Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone marriage buzz! Have DeepVeer preponed wedding to November 10?
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are madly in love with each other, hence their fans have been curious to know about their wedding. Earlier, there were reports stating that the duo may get married on November 19, 2018. But, now reports are stating that the duo has preponed their marriage.
Yes, according to Pinkvilla, a source quoted Filmfare magazine that the wedding date of the couple is November 10, 2018. A source stated, “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents’. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just few weeks ago.”
As per reports, the couple will be opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in the country like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The source added, “The wedding take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out.Preparations are on full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high.”
Stay tuned for more DeepVeer wedding updates…