Ranveer Singh dedicating ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award to Sridevi a heart-warming gesture
Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh was awarded ‘Entertainer of the year’ at the Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018 on Sunday at St Regis in Mumbai. And, during his speech, he won hearts by dedicating his award to late actress Sridevi. When he received his award, an emotional Ranveer said, “Thank you Hello. Thank you, Sanjay Sir for giving me the opportunity to push the envelope and my craft to showcase my ability as a performer and to create a character that will hopefully be remembered in Indian cinema. Entertainer of the year: It’s my first award for Padmaavat, first award for Alauddin Khilji. I would like to dedicate this entertainer of the year award to one of the greatest entertainers of all times – Sridevi Ji. Her contribution to Indian cinema is peerless. She will be dearly missed, fondly remembered but her legacy will shine on for those who she has inspired and I am most certainly one of them. So this is to you. Thank you so, so much ladies and gentlemen.”
Ranveer also presented the ‘Cinematic Icon of the Year’ award to veteran actor Rakha amid thunderous applause. Apart from Ranveer, the other celebrities who graced the event were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao Rekha, Mira Kapoor, Kartik Aryan and others. At the event, Deepika and Ranveer again made headlines for their PDA. During the press meet when Ranveer was asked what fame means to him, he replied, “Fame is a wonderful thing but it was never the one thing I was attracted to. I was just in love with the craft of acting.”
Known for energy and happy mood, his emotional speech surprised audience during the award function. On the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Simmba and Gully Boy.
