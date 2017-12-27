Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone missing from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand wedding reception in Mumbai

Mumbai: On Tuesday night at St Regis was grand and star studded. The lavish party was arrange by Virat and Anushka Sharma as they tied the knot on December 11 in Italy.

The whole B-town and sports stars were the attendees who blessed Virat-Anushka at their wedding reception. But there were few stars who were expected to seen but they were not present at the Virushka big day.

The star who were missing are Anushka’s ex boyfriend Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor.

According to a report, Ranveer Singh is busy promoting the English Premiere League in London. Kareena and Saif with son Taimur have left for Europe for their New Year trip.

Even Akshay is holidaying with his family in South Afirca so he did not attend the Virat and Anushka reception in Mumbai. It is also reported that, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with shooting with second schedule of Saaho in Hyderabad.

But the Bollywood big stars, like, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, A.R.Rehman, Lara Dutta, Sridevi came with husband Boney Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker, Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Mukesh Bhatt, Dino Morea among many others.

According to a report, Virat and Anushka will head to South Africa where Virushka will spend the New Year, post that Anushka will return to Mumbai and will join Anand L. Rai for the shoot of her next film. While Virat will stay back in South Africa for the Test match series beginning on January 5.