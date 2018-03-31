Ranveer Deepika Wedding: Here is the story of how they met, their chemistry, their families and other big Bollywood weddings
Mumbai: The most lovable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reportedly are tying the knot this year. According to reports, there is four dates have been short listed between September and December 2018 for their wedding. The actor has not confirmed the news yet. Deepika was seen doing wedding shopping with mother and sister. According to a report, the wedding will be arranged in a private ceremony with some close friends and families and wedding would be held according to Hindu traditions.
All is well from DeeVeer families
The wedding news started a buzz in industry when Deepika and Ranveer were holidaying together in Maldives and on her birthday the actors’ families met each other. Ranveer parents apparently gifted Deepika a Sabyasachi sari to mark the occasion. According to ELLE India report, Deepika would donn a Sabyasachi wedding attire on her wedding day.
Rab Ne Bana di jodi
Ranveer and Deepika are dating for five years and establishing themselves as the biggest power couple in Bollywood. They are seen in many events holding hands and sharing a bond. Recently, remember at Padmaavat special screening, Ranveer and Deepika arrived hand in hand and smile on their face. Well DeepVeer, we are waiting for the big news hope you will not hide your wedding like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
How they met
Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in four movies, Finding Fanny, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Their love blossomed during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s film Ram Leela. The duo’s chemistry in the film was too bold that their on-screen love looked so real. Further they featured in Bajirao Mastani, their passionate love with each other on screen and off screen has won million hearts. Lastly in Padmaavat, they did not come face to face but on their film screening the couple was seen holding hand in hand will arriving at theatre.
Other big fat weddings
The other major Indian wedding lined up are Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Sabyasachi attire has become all actors favourite as Anushka Sharma and other have donned his attire at their wedding. It is reported that Deepika will follow Anushka’s footstep and choose one of the Sabyasachi attire.
The other Bollywood beauties like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty Kundra remain close to our heart. The actresses not just impressed fans with their acting skills but also with their sartorial choices. Do you want to know about what your favourite star had worn on their wedding, the colour and designer?