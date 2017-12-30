Rannvijay to create awareness about cyber bullying

Mumbai: Actor-presenter Rannvijay Singha will be the face and host of the upcoming season of “Troll Police”, which will bring celebrities and their trolls face-to-face.

The objective of the show is to showcase how in today’s day and age it is no big deal for one to log on to any social media platform and make obscene comments on a person’s physical appearance or the kind of attire they opt for.

MTV has roped in investigators and a cyber team that traces these trolls and the faces behind the acts and Bollywood celebrities will then confront the faces behind these trolls. Rannvijay will educate the youth, create awareness and highlight the issue of cyber bullying.

“As they say with great power comes great responsibility, I really feel that while internet has given us the power to voice our opinion, there are a lot of people who do not use this boon wisely,” Rannvijay said in a statement.

Trolling is common nowadays and one of the major reasons for it is the “need for attention”. “But if one feels that one can hide his or her identity and use it as a platform to send inflammatory and off-topic messages and get away with it, it is absolutely wrong.

“It is a sign of cowardice. I hope ‘Troll Police’ enables a lot of people out there to voice their issues if they are being trolled, because trolling someone is a serious offence,” he added.

“Troll Police” will premiere on MTV in January 2018.