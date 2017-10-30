‘Rani Laxmibai’ Kangana Ranaut jealous of Rani Padmini Deepika Padukone? Read leaked details

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is getting praise for her Rani Padmini look in the upcoming film ‘Padmavati’. The first song of Padmavati, ‘ghoomar’ got 20 million hits. Deepika’s look as Rani Padmini was the talk of town. But, in between, pictures of Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut as Rani Laxmibai in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ leaked online.

Some reports now claim this was deliberate. Apparently, Rani Laxmibai is getting insecure about Rani Padmini’s growing fanfare. A trade source informs an agency, “How else can you explain the multiple pictures of Kangana in a queen’s avatar being ‘leaked’ from the sets on a daily basis? Kangana may be feeling anxious, but it is too early for her pictures to come out much before the release of the film. She may well want to piggyback on Deepika’s queen visuals coming out, but this is more of a knee-jerk reaction.”

It is a fact that Rani Padmini has stolen hearts with her look and dance. Even Alia Bhatt has praised Deepika her on social media, saying she is in awe of her character.

Padmavati is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film set to hit theatres on December 1.