Rani Lakshmi Bai: TV actresses pay tribute to queen of Jhansi on her birthday!

Rani Lakshmi Bai, the fiery Queen of Jhansi, also known as the Rani of Jhansi, was known for her bravery and is a role model for women in India. On the eve of her birthday on 19th November, television actresses like Avika Gor, Tejasswi Prakash, Kamya Punjabi among others pay her tribute. They feel Rani has defined the real picture of a women.

Avika Gor: Britishers left no stone unturned to dethrone the Queen. They entered Jhansi and looted common people and killed many women and children. Lakshmi Bai decided to fought against the army instead of surrendering to the Britishers. She is great inspiration for every comman girl who surrenders instead of fighting for their rights.

Sayantani Ghosh: Rani laxmi bai is a an epitome of wisdom, courage, bravery and progressive views on women empowerment even in the 19th century. she was well versed and at the same time when she went to war where she was the very embodiment of war goddess Kali. This for me is the very essence of being a woman. As we are beautiful, frail at times but when needed inside that tender body is a lions spirit.

Kamya Punjabi: I feel every Indian citizen is inspired by Queen of Jhansi. Her determination, strength, valour, and sense of justice is for sure inspirational for each female. She proved we are beautiful but can be a more then a lion when its about our dignity.

Helly Shah: When the britishers eyed the kingdom of Jhansi and tried to take advantage of Rani’s lack of experience. They considered Rani to be helpless but she was determined and denied them control of her kingdom. Lakshmi Bai became inspiration to many after she proved we female are not less then male. Our hands with bangles can fight a war bravely. We are combination of beauty and strength.

Additi Gupta: Queen of Jhansi, is inspiring for every female. She proves that we are not week at all. We can fight our wars and are not at all dependent. Her courageous fighting skills to the nature of forgiveness is something we should learn from her.

Tejasswi Prakash: Rani Laxmi Bai has actually defined the strength, bravery, beauty and the loyalty a female have inside her. She was one of the biggest reason behind our freedom today.

Mahika Sharma: Rani Lakshmi Bai’s bravery, courage, wisdom, her progressive views on women’s empowerment in 19th century, and her sacrifices made her an icon of the Indian Independence Movement. She has proved women’s are self sufficient to fight their war.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Queen of Jhansi defines the beauty of a female. They way she stood up for democracy and fought the evil need lots of courage. Her justice and skills inspires many.